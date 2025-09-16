Rykneld Swimming Club celebrates after being named best in the East Midlands

L-R: Alyssa, Sharon and Amy

Rykneld Swimming Club continues to make waves across the region, proudly crowned Swim England's East Midlands Swimming Club of the Year 2025.

This prestigious award reflects the club’s exceptional growth, performance, and dedication and now propels Rykneld - based in Clay Cross - onto the national stage at the upcoming Swim England National Awards.

This achievement is especially meaningful given the adversity the club has faced in recent years. With the long-term closure of their home pool, Rykneld swimmers were left without a permanent training base. Through determination and unity, the club not only stayed afloat but thrived, returning home to Clay Cross Active in June 2025, where a new chapter of growth and success has begun.

Rykneld’s journey has been powered by an outstanding coaching team. Artistic Head Coach Alyssa Ward stormed through to win Regional Artistic Coach of the year 2023 highlighting her skill, dedication and impact on the sport and Swim Head Coach Amy Roberts was last year honoured as the Swim England East Midlands Swim Coach of the Year for 2024, recognising her leadership, passion, and continued impact on swimmer development at all levels.

The club’s success extends beyond traditional swimming. The Rykneld Artistic Swimming Squad has also been recognised at the regional level with two Highly Commended Awards: one for the Artistic Swimming Club and another for the team’s dynamic Artistic Head Coach, Alyssa Ward. These honours highlight the club's commitment to excellence across all aquatic disciplines.

Rykneld’s Learn to Swim programme continues to flourish, driven by a passionate team of award-winning coaches and teachers. The programme has become a gateway for young swimmers, many of whom progress through the club’s competitive squads. Among the coaching staff is an inspirational para-swimming coach who previously swam at the Para-swimming world championships 2023 and is not only shaping the next generation but also training toward their personal dream of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. Their journey exemplifies the inclusive and ambitious spirit that defines Rykneld Swimming Club.

Club Chair Sharon Hudson said: "To win the East Midlands Club of the Year is an incredible achievement for everyone involved. It’s a reflection of the resilience we’ve shown through the tough times, the strength of our coaching team, and the belief we have in every swimmer. We’re proud of our whole club, including our artistic swimming teams who continue to raise the bar."

The swimming club thrives thanks to the incredible dedication and commitment of its volunteers and committee members. Their consistent support, hard work, and passion make a real difference, from managing day-to-day operations to cheering on swimmers at every level. Their efforts go far beyond what’s seen on the surface, creating opportunities, building team spirit, and shaping a strong foundation for the club’s continued success and growth.

With a newly re-opened home, a national award nomination, and a thriving, inclusive community, Rykneld Swimming Club is proving that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.