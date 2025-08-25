Rykneld swimmers train with Olympic champion Adam Peaty

Rykneld swimmers with Adam Peaty

Ten swimmers from Rykneld Swimming Club were recently given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the prestigious AP Race Clinic, held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield.

The event was led by Adam Peaty, triple Olympic champion, eight-time world champion, and current world record holder in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke. Widely regarded as the greatest male breaststroke swimmer in history, Peaty provided hands-on coaching and insight into elite-level performance.

The swimmers earned their place at the exclusive event after winning a national competition organised by AP Race, a high-performance initiative founded by Peaty to inspire and educate the next generation of swimmers. During the clinic, the Rykneld athletes had the unique opportunity to not only meet Peaty but to be trained by him in the pool and take part in workshops delivered by his expert team of sport psychologists and strength and conditioning coaches.

“It was an incredible experience for our swimmers,” said Amy Roberts Head Coach for Rykneld Swimming Club. “To be coached by an Olympic gold medallist and his elite team gave them a real insight into what it takes to compete at the highest level.”

For one lucky Rykneld swimmer, Caitlyn Bird, the day was made even more memorable when she had the chance to hold Peaty’s Olympic gold medal, a moment she’s unlikely to forget.

As part of the AP Race Clinic experience, parents also benefited from expert guidance, with a dedicated talk led by Kevin Pickard Aps Development Director and Olympic gold medallist, World, European and Commonwealth champion as well as world record holder Anna Hopkin. The session offered valuable insight into the realities of being a swim parent. From the early morning training sessions and emotional highs and lows to the importance of supporting swimmers through both success and setbacks.

Kevin Pickard shared practical advice on navigating the swimming journey as a parent, while Anna Hopkin reflected on her own development and how the support of her family played a crucial role in her rise to Olympic success.

“The parent talk was incredibly reassuring,” said a Rykneld parent. “Hearing from those who’ve experienced the pathway from grassroots to elite level helped us understand what to expect, how to support our children effectively, and how to enjoy the journey as a family.”

Behind the scenes, the Rykneld coaching team has also been working hard to raise standards. Rykneld coaches regularly attend CPD (Continuing Professional Development) events to improve their methods and strengthen their coaching across all levels. One such CPD opportunity was held at the AP Race clinic itself, ensuring both swimmers and coaches left the event more motivated and informed than ever.

These efforts are already showing results. Swimmers across the club continue to achieve personal bests, and many have qualified for the upcoming Derbyshire County Championships in October with one swimmer again qualifying for Regionals.

This achievement comes at an exciting time for Rykneld SC, which has seen significant growth following the opening of the new Clay Cross Active facility in June. Since moving into the modern, state-of-the-art venue, the club has grown its members significantly, a clear sign of the community’s growing enthusiasm for swimming and the future looks brighter than ever.