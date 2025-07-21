Local clubs work together to build a new player pathway for girls’ rugby in North Derbyshire

In 2024/25 they offered girls of all ages a full season of competitive fixtures against teams across the Notts/Lincs/Derbyshire (NLD) area and reaching out into the neighbouring counties of Yorkshire, Cheshire and Leicestershire. They even fitted in an end of season tour to Lancashire.

Richard Waterhouse, Chesterfield girls’ section manager, said: “Last season was our most successful yet. Our U16s were selected to represent NLD in the RFU National Cup, and although they didn’t progress from the pool stages, it was a fantastic experience for all involved.

"They went on to finish third in the county cup competition with our U18s coming as runners up in their age group. Nine of our girls made selection to represent NLD at U16 and U18 level, and one of our girls was invited to trial for the England Rugby Player Development Programme. With the support of Ashfield and Amber Valley ladies teams, a few of our U18s had the opportunity to experience their first senior game. When our development squads at U12 and U14 are included, Derbyshire Dragons can boast a full player pathway for girls of any age to participate in the game with the potential to progress to the highest level of achievement.

"We have a full calendar of fixtures booked for the 2025/26 season and both the U16s and U18s should be competing in the RFU National Cup Competition. Pre-season training is now underway with a focus on fitness, key skills and fun.

“New players of any experience are always welcome, so come and join us for training on Thursday nights 6:30pm to 8pm over the summer at one of our partner clubs. All summer session are free and open to girls from school year 6 and upwards. Just bring trainers, suitable outdoor exercise kit and a water-bottle. Our experienced coaching team will take care of everything else.”

Derbyshire Dragons There is a full calendar of fixtures booked for the 2025/26 season

Derbyshire Dragons The clubs are sharing facilities to create a stable and supportive team environment for players to develop in