Chesterfield Panthers Colts lift rugby silverware after thrilling final

Under perfect conditions for running rugby, the Panthers took on Ashfield at the neutral venue of Tupton RUFC’s North Side ground for the final of the NLD Spirit of Rugby Plate.

The Panthers put on early pressure through their forward pack, taking the ball hard to the line but looking to change the point of attack through late tip passes.

That opened the space for the backs to show their handling, with centre Reuben Wrath bursting through to open the scoring with a well-worked try.

The early lead settled Chesterfield nerves and they worked through some neat patterns of play to create more chances, with back-rower Owen Gibbons - bristling with carrying intent - going over for their second.

Both tries were converted by fly-half Charlie Bramley and it wasn’t long before live-wire Wrath added a second try to his personal try count.

But Ashfield were always a threat throughout the game and, with a powerful pack, they worked some moves of their own – picking from the base of the scrum to score twice themselves – the second right on the stroke of halftime. They were unable to add any conversions though, leaving the scores at 19-10 at halftime.

The second half continued in the same manner as the opening 40, with neither side giving an inch and some big hits coming right across the park.

The Panthers added a fourth try through hard-carrying back-rower Freddie Shaw, but Ashfield refused to lie down and hit back with a third try of their own.

The effort of the battle clearly told on the Chesterfield team in the second half, but they rallied again and more slick hands put through centre Cameron Dujon to give Chesterfield their fifth try and seal a memorable victory 29-15.

Head coach Aaron Firth said: “ Our Chesterfield Panthers Colts have had a tough season but one of the things we talk about when coaching a team sport is resilience and our boys have shown they have that in spades.

“Rugby coaching is centred on values, better players, better people and what we saw on the pitch today were two teams, equally matched and playing a tough physical game. Our Panthers came through today by better discipline, sticking to a game plan and playing as a team but Ashfield were worthy opponents, tough but fair and their players deserve credit for fighting until the last.

“A great day of rugby, played in rugby spirit and hosted brilliantly by Tupton.”

Chesterfield v Ashfield Owen Gibbons carries hard through heavy traffic

Chesterfield v Ashfield Prop Gabe Bradbury packing down for a scrum

Chesterfield v Ashfield Will Lambert rises high to claim a line-out ball

Chesterfield v Ashfield Scrum half Toby Firth leads in defence