Chesterfield resumed their good form by running out convincing winners in their league game against Rolls Royce.

Flanker Dru Bradley opened the scoring in the opening minutes with a strong run from a set piece near halfway, in a move rehearsed on the training ground. Although Rolls Royce tried to respond, they were halted by a solid collective Chesterfield defense, which proved dominant for most of the match.Chesterfield exploited the wide channels well throughout the game with skillful play by their backs and outside centre Scott Frost-Davies was rewarded with six tries. Four tries were converted by fullback Eddie Frear.Rolls Royce never laid down, and their efforts were rewarded with a try after good work by their forwards and strong running by their left wing.However, excellent performances by back rowers Jack Burton and John Watkins provided a source of turn-over ball, which the Chesterfield backs used to their advantage.