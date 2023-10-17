RUGBY: Chesterfield Panthers deliver statement of intent with another strong performance

Autumn hit on Saturday and the question on everyone’s lips was, can Chesterfield Panthers keep up their wide style of rugby that has seen them rack up 404 points in their first five games?

You could feel the atmosphere was different to previous weeks, maybe a sign of respect, knowing that Chesterfield would have to battle to come away with the points this week and straight from the kick off, Vale came at Panthers with a ferocity they hadn’t come across yet this season. Strong carry after strong carry were met with firm defence, Panthers determined not to give the visitors any ground but only slipped tackle saw Meden Vale’s impressive number 6 to break the line and offload to a supporting player who went under the sticks.

0-7 to the away team and for the first time this season the Panthers found themselves behind, was this to be the unravelling of the perfect start to the season?

Although clearly annoyed, the men in red and white never looked in crisis, they looked like a team that had been given a few questions but were confident they knew the answers. This was epitomised by the next scrum and the historical ‘superpower’ of the Meden Vale team. You could see the front row of Lee Laughton, Steven Greedy and Russ Wall fancied their chances and a superb take against the head saw scrum half Dean Shiels feed the backline with outside centre Scott Frost-Davies showing his fleet footedness to dance through the defence and put away speedster Glenn Grayson who raced away for the home sides first score. Converted by Hadfield.

A flying finish to a well-worked move. Photo: David Cooke

Panthers had now settled into their distinctive style with flankers Jack Burton and Leo Rogers causing havoc in the wider channels really stretching the Vale defence. The next try was textbook Panthers after 8 phases of punishing carries, they looked wide and great play from fly half Kev Shiels managed to isolate the wide defender to put in Wing Jordan Grayson in for the second Grayson brother to go in for five points.

Meden Vale were still showing why they are feared in the league with their agricultural style that is tough to stop but it was Panthers that had the machinery on this pitch with biggest of them all showing his incredible power, prop Lee Laughton receiving a quick tap penalty on the 22 m line and barrelling straight through three attempted tacklers while carrying another three across the whitewash with him for will certainly be challenging for try of the season. Converted by Hadfield.

The next try was a sight which the supporters are frankly getting bored of seeing, strong carries up the middle of the park by George Barnes and Eddie Williams making space in the wide channels for captain Scott Widdowson to put away Frost-Davies who danced through and swan dived over the line for the waiting cameras to see. Converted by Hadfield.

The next score saw the roles reversed with a similar set of forward carries, Dec Wileman grafting to ensure quick ruck ball, Frost-Davies again breaking the line but this time putting away Widdowson to score Chesterfield’s fifth try.

The forwards carried well throughout the game. Photo: David Cooke

By this point Chesterfield had subbed on front rows Jack Preece and Nate Poulton, back row Steven Wright and half backs Matt Dunnington-Wallace and Chris Cooper, the substitutes making a great impact and lifting the pace of an already quick game and it was good carries from Poulton and Preece that led to the space for cooper to release full back Ben Hadfield who in turn put away Glenn Grayson for his second try.

Try number seven was an absolute study in simple rugby, four players drawing the defender and passing it down the line leading to the extra man on the wing running into space, Jordan Grayson going in for 4 in total for the Grayson family. Converted by Hadfield.

The game’s final try came from a very familiar blueprint with the Chesterfield pack making yards with ferocious carries only for the backline to reap the reward with Frost-Davies again cutting through the line and beating the fullback with a simple two on one, seeing Ben Hadfield crossing the line. Final score 50-7

This really was a statement of intent and a result that will make everyone in the league sit up and take notice. Panthers were tested yet came through looking better than ever that scoreline will only breathe more life into this season’s promotion efforts. After the game we caught up with player coach Scott Frost-Davies, who said: “We expected a very physical game from Vale and they are a side we have struggled with in recent years. We really worked on our line speed and took away their big carriers any chance to get going. We knew if we could stick with them for the first 20 minutes, then we could then stamp our brand of rugby on the game. The second half was especially pleasing, and we played some of our best rugby this season.”

Another Panthers break. Photo: David Cooke