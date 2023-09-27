Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an unprecedented start to the league, Panthers welcomed Cleethorpes to Dunston hoping to cement their position at the top of the table, and they were sure to do just that. Pre match we caught up with player/head coach Scott Frost-Davies,who said: “We’ve obviously had a great start to the season but we cant afford to get carried away, we need to stick to our game plan and the results will come. We expect a direct game from Cleethorpes and we’ve discussed how we will deal with that, we’ve also been working on a few new plays and hopefully we can bring them into the game today and fingers crossed get win number 4, but we certainly wont be underestimating them.”

Straight from the opening whistle Panthers looked to carry on their attacking game that has brought 206 points from their opening three games and struck early doors with Wing Glenn Grayson dummying the defence to race clear for the opening try of the game.

Cleethorpes barely had time to reevaluate as straight from the restart Panthers hit two quick rucks before scrum half Dean Shiels released the backs with Frost-Davies cutting a line and stepping the fullback for the games second try. It was clear to see that this was going to be a tough day for the travelling team and not to let the backs have all the fun, hooker Steve Greedy picked and dived through the ruck for Chesterfields third try.

The Panthers energetic team looked rampant at this point and the only negative coming from openside Jack Burton leaving the field with what was hopefully a minor calf strain, replaced By Russ Wall. Even this couldn’t put a dampener on the performance though and the next try was a true case of brotherly love, centre Kev Shiels picking from the back of a ruck, hitting the blind side and a quick one-two with brother Dean saw him gallop down the right wing for a five pointer in the corner.

Things were starting to look a little bleak for the seasiders and the misery just kept piling on, Chesterfield’s pack seemed to be breaking the line at will, with Paddy Holleworth and Dan Fox particularly impressing with the ball in hand – although the next try came from a set piece, a solid scrum saw the try of the match scored, an absolutely text book training ground move saw wing Grayson go over for his second.

Chesterfield’s next effort was a sight many of the supporters have now become accustomed to with Frost Davies accelerating through the defensive line and going in from 60m for try number 8. Number 9 came shortly after with Chris Cooper showing he can still mix it with the young guns, stepping his way through the line and putting in Grayson for his third of the game. Shortly before half time Panthers managed their tenth try of the game with Greedy going over from 20m. Half time 62-0.

Changes were made at half time and saw lock George Barnes, centre Scott Widdowson and Wing Jake eville coming on for Dec Wileman, Dean Shiels and Kev Shiels respectively. These changes didn’t seem to make too much difference though, when a short kick off from Cooper was regathered and released to send Grayson over for his fourth. Chesterfield were dominant in all areas with lock Holleworth stealing a number of lineouts and the front row of Lee Laughton, Russ Wall and Jason Rushton driving back the opposition at scrum time, this drained the Cleethorpes team, never being able to get any foothold in the game, it was only a matter of time for the next try and a sumptuous offload from Grayson saw Greedy being put away for his hat trick. The next two tries were more power than grace with big George Barnes and number 8 Eddie Williams crashing over the line for a try each. Unfortunately for Cleethorpes this still wasn’t the end, Frost-Davies going over for his customary hat trick but the biggest cheer of the day was reserved for wing Jake Eville who finished off a lovely play for his first try for the first team. There was to be three more tries, a pick and go from Matt Dunnington-Wallace, a run in from Cooper and a burst down the wing from Steve Wright.

Full time 117-0