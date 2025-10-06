Rovers win the Brampton derby in Chesterfield Sunday League

Brampton Rovers claimed the bragging rights in the Chesterfield Sunday League.

Brampton Moor Rovers headed into their derby with Brampton Victoria having won their opening two league games against Rangers and Eyam plus a Derbyshire Cup game at Shirebrook MW scoring seven goals and conceding just one as opponents Rovers went into the game on the back of a victory over Rangers.

A tight game was predicted and it turned out to be just that as Rovers won the game 1-0.

Eyam lost their opening league and cup game but on Sunday despite Luke Jackson and Joe Godfrey scoring for Rangers an Oliver James brace and one each from Seth Crilley and Tom Ibbeson securing them a 4-2 win. Grassmoor Sports were also victorious. their win coming over Clowne Wanderers whom they beat 2-0.

Bolsover Town Seniors won their fourth league game from four starts to top HKL TWO with Josh Nichols scoring in all four of their games. Liam Nicholls and Jack Wardle joined him on the scoresheet in this one. a 3-0 win over Mutton. There was little to choose between Shinnon and Tibshelf Seniors as Nathan Flint and Lewis Macaskill were on target for the latter however Shinnon shaded it with Luke Greaves, who has now netted in all of his sides starts this season, Richard Harrison and Harvey James scoring the winners. Hasland Club thanks to two Joe Oakley goals plus a third and fourth from Elliott Nunn and substitute Jamie Madden eased to a 4-1 win over Brampton Victoria for whom Jack Morris scored.

Although its early days Killamarsh Juniors victory over John Pye moved them four points clear at the top of HKL THREE. Sam Davies did score twice for the 'Pyes' but goals from Jack Hackford, Ross Taylor and Simon Whitehouse handed victory to Juniors. Honours ended even in the game between Espial and Courage. Jack Hogan gave Courage the lead on nineteen minutes only for Mark Moreley to level sixty seconds later.

Substitute Alex Hancock's sixty-third minute goal saw Courage regain the lead but Liam Richardson's goal fifteen minutes from time earned Espial the draw. Dan Keenan's eighth goal of the season plus a Paul O'Callaghan goal and a third from Brett Turner led to a 3-1 victory for Galaxy over Industry. A six goal thriller at Tupton Tap as the hosts drew 3-3 with visitors Claycross Town, Jake Marples, twice and Lewis Spencer hit Tap's goals, Ben Medley twice and Rhys Murtagh for Town Brooklyn Shaw scored twice for Creswell Barnett in the division's other game as they beat Staveley Town 4-2, Jack Edwards and Zack Hooper adding the other two goals.

Goals number seven and eight of the season for Matt Bower and one apiece from Max Minshull and Jake Brock earned Tupton a 4-1 win at Green Utd and the leadership of HKL FOUR in the process. All Inn are second following their 2-1 win over Wingfield White Hart. Jay Carr's second league goal of the season, to add to his five Derbyshire Junior Cup goals earned Spartans a 1-1 draw with Chesterfield Town for whom Will Tracey scored.

Lewis Pearson and Max Ling both scored twice Josh Birks once as Dronfield Oak beat Rose and Crown 5-0. Whitwell striker Tyler Dunn is in a rich vain of scoring form as he scored twice to take his goals tally to ten, as his side beat Tibshelf Community 3-1, Sam Buckton scoring their third. Elm Tree's Elliott Barker scored in a 1-1 draw with Glapwell Gladiators.

Eastwood Albion hit form in HKL FIVE as they took advantage of Barlborough Rovers defensive frailties to beat them 8-1. Nick Hutchinson was in inspired form, scoring as he did five times. Phelan, Parker and Didcock adding to Rovers woes. Creswell Black Diamond won comfortably as goals from Kian Morris, Keegan Burton, George Evans and Connor Dean saw them beat Harland Community 4-1.

Tyler Barksby scored two goals, Reece Chapman and Shane Marriott one in a 4-2 victory over Holmewood. Leaders Renishaw were held to a 2-2 draw by Crown and Anchor, Dan Hudson and Corey Harris scoring for Crown whilst a goal each from Byron Tap's Dylan Starbuck and Josh Watts canceled out a Sean Martin goal for Spire as Tap won 2-1.

Woodthorpe Inn were in good form in HKL SIX as Dan Billyeald's two goals plus strikes from Adam Cahill, Michael Thomas and Andrew Musk earned them a 5-0 win over Tupton Tap. Carr Vale and Chesterfield Town Reserves were also victorious, beating Town 3-1 and Hasland Community Reserves 4-2 respectively.