Rovers reach semi-final of Alma Cup on rain-hit weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was very little action at the weekend due to the the wet weather but plenty in midweek.
In the games that did go ahead on Sunday, Brampton Rovers of HKL TWO reached the semi-finals of the Alma Cup with a 3-2 extra time victory over local rivals and fellow TWO side Brampton Victoria.
Goals from Bobby White, Declan Whitton and substitute Don Fitzpatrick won the tie for Rovers with Luke Manlove scoring both Victoria goals.
In HKL THREE leaders MSK Utd are five points clear at the top as they won 3-2 at Dronfield Wanderers, Brett Cashmore, Bader Kazkaz and Kain Murphy with the vital match-winning goals.
In HKL FIVE, Clowne Comets’ amazing season continued as the runaway leaders hit double figures for the fifth time, taking their goals tally to 133 in 20 games with a 10-0 win at Renishaw. Owen Lester and Alex Topliss both hit trebles, substitute Jacob Owens two and starter James Baddams one.
There was one game in the previous midweek in HKL ONE and Butchers Arms beat Boythorpe 4-2, Ethan Blackbourn’s two goals plus one apiece from Dan Shelbourne and Curtis McLeish moving Butchers three points clear at the top of the division.
In HKL THREE, in midweek a goal from Graham Whysall for Clay Cross Utd against Shinnon moved them 12 points clear of third place.
Spartans beat Whitwell 3-1, Sean Dineen scoring twice, Ricky Higgins once, and Duke won 2-1 at Steelmelters, Tim Garfoot and Kyle Perrins with the winning goals.
There was just one game in HKL FOUR in midweek and Green Utd won 3-0 at White Hart, moving to within a point of leaders Creswell Barnett Reserves as a result, Declan Blackburn, Liam Scott and Craig Marples hitting the winners.
In HKL FIVE, prior to their big defeat at the hands of Clowne Comets, Renishaw travelled to Dronfield and were beaten 3-1, Lewis Imrie scoring twice, Tom Clay once.
Also in action in midweek were Courage Lions who thanks to goals from Nathan Howarth, Mario Vassiliou and Dan Riley beat Tibshelf Community Reserves 3-0.Matt Walsh was on tremendous form for Wingfield White Hart smashing four goals in his side’s 5-1 win over Spartans Reserves, Jordan Hunter also on target for White Hart. In the remaining midweek game Crown and Anchor played out a goalless draw with Hasland Community Reserves.