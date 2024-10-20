Rob shines as Edgefold No1 earn bragging rights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ROB MUXLOW was the star turn of the second round of games in the T & M Motors Snooker League as he took his singles match with a 28 clearance and the remaining colours) and then added runs of 32 and 20 in the concluding doubles leg as Edgefold No1 saw off their clubmates of Edgefold No2 4-1.

Steve Burton and Tommy Smith also put in solid shifts with workmanlike victories while Martin Barwick registered for the vanquished, who missed unavailable captain Scott Brooks.

Edgefold No3 came close to their first win as they led Clay Cross Brotherhood 2-0 with Reece Johnstone and Sam Kniveton scoring impressing successes of 64-28 and 78-50 respectively.But the old heads of Graham Jones (on the black) and Duncan Waring came to the rescue of the visitors to square things up and eventually Waring and Ian McKay completed the comeback with an 83-59 verdict in the pairs for 3-2.

Crich Comrades edged out Tansley Potters 3-2 after Jack Long and Phil Leverton had put them into the ascendancy early doors with convincing wins. Steve Hawkins pulled one back after a tight battle in the third but Nick Berry made sure of the visitors' victory in the next.Hawkins and Joe Neville reduced the arrears with a 47-46 scoreline in the doubles.

ROB MUXLOW was amongst the breaks for EDGEFOLD No1

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 defeated Belper Royal British Legion 4-1 with Ady and Jack Lowe top scoring in the doubles leg after Andrew Beardsley had sealed the win in the third though Steve Bullock took the next 62-54 to collect the Legionnaires' only point.

In the other match Bolehill Institute emerged with a 3-2 win over Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 with Ricki Slack and Ian Birks securing the decisive doubles leg after Ian Doe and Simon Zoppi had taken their singles contests earlier in the night. Andrew Haggarty and John Smith (on the black) had twice levelled matters for the visitors.