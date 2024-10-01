Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield 3s came out victorious against Rotherham 3s in the 4pm game at St Mary's, with a resounding 13-0 victory.

Chesterfields aim was to start better than previous games and to let the ball do the work. In the first half Chesterfield played like a well drilled team and took an 8-0 lead into the half time break.

The game became a little bit more stretched in the 2nd half with tired legs affecting both sides but the stand out moment was when Max Lawson was put clean through on goal and was able to calmly slot the ball passed the Rotherham keeper, the crowd were jubilant!

Despite a missed flick from club top goal scorer, Rob Anderson, and a contentious early full time whistle denying Chesterfield a goal with the last touch of the game, the 3s won the game 13-0. The 3s have now scored 29 goals in their first 3 games of the season.

Chesterfield players (left to right) - Will Hallam, Paul Ryan (captain), Dave McCormick

The goalscorers for the 3s were: Anderson (7), Cowley (2), Taylor, Spyra, McCormick, Lawson.

Chesterfield make the short trip to Sheffield next week and aim to keep building on the performances so far this season.

Following a win against Pocklington 1s last week, confidence was high for Chesterfield Women but against a strong Wakefield team the match ended in a 3–1 loss. Beth Davies grabbing the consolation for Chesterfield in the second half.

Chesterfield startedthe match well with plenty of possession in the Wakefield half. From a penalty corner Megan Marr was unlucky as her drag flick hit the top left post.

Chesterfield found themselves on the back foot after this, Wakefield’s first goal was a well struck wide shot which took Chesterfield by surprise.

Wakefield's second goal followed and was from a well executed short corner.In the second half Chesterfield conceded a controversially awarded short corner which resulted in Wakefield’s third goal.

The girls in green responded immediately from the restart and scored a well worked team goal. The move started on the left hand side of defence, transitioned through the midfield, before transferring to the right wing. The ball was driven to the back line and crossed into the path of Beth Davies, who finished the move off.

Momentum continued with Chesterfield finding themselves more frequently in the Wakefield half but sadly they were unable to capitalise further.

Despite the loss, team morale was high at the end of the match, as the team looked forward to celebrating the club’s 125th anniversary that evening.