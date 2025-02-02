Resounding home win for Dronfield Stags against Amber Valley

Stags close to scoring

Dronfield 2nd XV ( The Stags) returned to league action with a home match against Amber Valley 1st XV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After having no league fixture last weekend, the Stags were hoping to maintain the form they showed in their last Counties 3 East (North West) League away at Paviors 2nd XV when they won convincingly 41-14.

The Stags were needing to gain maximum points from this match at Gosforth Fields in order to close the gap on second place Belper 1st XV who they still have to play at home near the end of the season. Realistically first place is beyond them with undefeated Tupton 1st XV runaway leaders. Amber Valley 1st XV have struggled this season but did manage to shock the Stags when playing at home, they won 31-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was therefore imperative that the Stags took nothing for granted in this matchConditions for the match were cold and dry but with no wind they were almost ideal for open rugby. Dronfield for the first half played with the slope. It was soon apparent that the home side were in confident mood and they continued to move the ball well right fom the start , reaching wide channels at regular intervals. By half time they had built up a sizeable lead , with the score at 33-0. Tries had come from Luke Nicholson, George Thompson,Jack Crawley(2) and Andy Chambers with Gabe Williams adding to the total with three conversions.

At the beginning of the second half it was Amber Valley who scored first, but the Stags regained control and ran in three more tries through Andy Chambers, Luke Nicholson and Jordan Motlib all converted by Gabe Williams. However credit must go to Amber Valley who did not let their heads drop and were rewarded with two late tries. This in part was due to their determined efforts but also due to Dronfield's lack of composure.

The final score was 54-15 to the StagsNext week Dronfield Rugby Club's sole focus will be on the Stags as they will be the only senior Dronfield team in action. They welcome Matlock 2nd XV to Gosforth Fields. The team will take many positives from this win but need to continue to focus on their game plan for the full eighty minutes.