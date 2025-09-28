Quartet of teams preserve perfect record in snooker league

STEVE BULLOCK ... 97pts haul for Belper RBL

THE SECOND round of matches in the T & M Motors Snooker League saw Belper Royal British Legion, Tansley Potters, Crich Comrades and Edgefold No1 maintain their early season form with a second successive triumph while Edgefold No2 clinched maximum points to move up into the higher echelons of the table.

Belper travelled to Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 and were off to a flying start with Mark Newby and Steve Bullock (26 break, also scoring 97 points) putting them well into the ascendancy.

Paul Sainsbury pulled one back however and it was soon 2-2 with Jack Lowe continuing his decent start to the campaign to leave everything resting on the doubles leg.

And in a very tight battle, Newby and partner Justin Weller just came through for the visitors with a scoreline of 49-38 for 3-2.

Tansley Potters came back from Bolehill No2 with a 4-1 victory in the bag with Joe Neville setting the trend with an 68-19 opening salvo.

Mick Bunting quickly equalised but from thereon the visitors took control, albeit in some tight contests.

Bolehill No1 went 2-0 up for the second week running but again failed to get over the line as Edgefold No1 fought back strongly through Richard Ferguson (breaks of 32 and 20) who took singles and doubles legs (the latter with Rob Muxlow) and Steve Burton who levelled it up at 2-2.

Ian Doe with a black ball success and Colin Marchington were on target for the Wirksworth cuemen.

Edgefold No2 took maximum points from Edgefold No3 with Scott Brooks top scoring and completing the nap hand in the doubles leg with Trevor Wright.

Crich Comrades defeated Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 3-2 with Ade Smith taking his singles and doubles legs, latterly with John Magill after Paul Hubbard had taken the first on the black.

John Smith and Phil Longden registered for the vanquished.

In the all Clay Cross battle, honours went to the No1 team as they defeated the No2 outfit 3-2. Callum Greenfield took the opener 64-52 but John Barlow, Graham Jones (24 break) and Duncan Waring (30 break) made the game safe before John Roseman and Damian Woodward reduced the arrears in the concluding pairs leg.