Plenty of cracking matches in Matlock Table Tennis League's Closed Tournament 2025

Matlock Table Tennis League's Closed Tournament 2025 saw some competitive matches.

The early rounds of the men’s singles produced some shaky starts and one or two surprises. One of the men’s favourites, Chesterfields Matt Blake, found himself involved in a challenging match with Wingerworths Andrew Poole in an early round and it nearly produced the first shock result of the competition.

With Andrew Poole hitting piledriver forehand smashes it took all of Matt Blake’s guile and big situation experience to scrape over the line in five sets winning the fifth 11-7. Close call. The ladies singles produced a good game between Di Baker and Julie Lowthorpe. With both players going for their shots this close encounter resulted in Di Baker taking the honours and eventually moving into the final.

Meanwhile the men’s singles quarter final saw Detonators Mick Bunting battle against serial blocker and overall difficult player Mark Briddon of Cromford TTC. This was indeed a difficult and demanding match with both players concentrating intently on manoeuvring into an attack that would see the smallest of advantage made. Absolutely cracking match to watch with a packed spectator section applauding both players. Mark Briddon eventually overcame stiff resistance to reach the semi finals to be played on Wednesday 16th at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams.

In the junior competition an enthralling match was played out between two very promising youngsters Dan Glithero and Reef Markwell both of Crich St Mary’s Table Tennis Club. The game was very close and at times very tentative with any mistake instantly punished. This cat and mouse game was settled in the fifth game with Dan Glithero winning the match 11-7 in the fifth set.

The mens under 40 competition saw a semi final between Cromford duo Matt Blake and Dave Molyneaux. Matt Blake shook off his earlier nerves to win convincingly 3-1. Some brilliant shots in this battle of the giants with an appreciative crowd thoroughly enjoying the experience.

An entertaining semi final in the over 65 competition saw serial battlers Tony Gregory and Mike Douglass come head to head with a final opportunity place at stake. Both players hit some brilliant winners and it was a game that swung one way and then another. A close fourth game went to deuce before a lucky shot settled this encounter with Douglass going through to play Geoff Gill in Wednesday's final.