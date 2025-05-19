Pilsley's Freddy claims first podium in BSB paddock at Donington Park

Freddy and his team after the race.

Pilsley's Freddy Oakley (18) took his first British Superbike podium in the AJN Kawasaki Superteen series at Donington Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After qualifying fourth and finishing sixth in the opening race, Freddy was determined to make an impact in the second outing of the weekend. Lining up seventh on the grid for the 10-lap race, he made a strong start, moving up to sixth by the end of the opening lap.

Drama unfolded on lap three when the leading trio crashed out at the Melbourne Loop, opening the door for Freddy to mount a charge for the front. With a four-second gap to race leader James Cook, Freddy dug deep and found himself in a fierce battle with Lindeman (ZAF) and Marshall (GBR) for the podium positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding his nerve and displaying impressive racecraft, Freddy secured second place — earning his first-ever podium in the British Superbike (BSB) paddock. His performance now places him fourth in the championship standings, with six rounds remaining in the season.

freddy oakley , max cook, greg marshell

Looking ahead, Freddy will continue his campaign at Snetterton at the end of June.

Proud father Graham shared his thoughts after the race:

“I’m so proud of Freddy and the team. The hard work is finally paying off, and hopefully, there’s more to come from him.”

Freddy was equally thrilled with his result, adding: “I’m so happy to pick up second. I knew I had it in me this weekend — Donington is my home round and I felt confident I had the pace to stay with the front lads. I’d like to thank my whole family for helping me pursue my dream, and a huge thanks to all my sponsors who’ve stuck with me and believed in me. Let’s keep pushing for the rest of the season.”