Pilsley’s ‘Fast’ Freddy Oakley claims third in British Superteens

When the lights go out in the British Superteens Championship, one name has consistently found its way into the mix at the front — Freddy Oakley, or as most around the paddock now call him, “Fast Freddy.”

At just the start of his racing journey, Pilsley's Oakley has already made a huge impression on the British Superbikes scene. Finishing 3rd overall in the 2025 British Superteens Championship, Freddy has combined outright speed with maturity beyond his years — a balance that’s earned him respect from rivals and attention from teams higher up the ladder.

Freddy’s season has been all about consistency and control. In a championship known for close racing and unpredictable conditions, Oakley managed to finish every single race and score points at every round — a remarkable record that few riders in the field could match.

But it wasn’t just his consistency that turned heads. At Donington Park, Oakley produced what many called the “save of the session” — a heart-stopping moment that showed off his razor-sharp reflexes and pure determination to stay on the bike. The clip even earned a mention on James Whitham’s podcast, a nod from one of the sport’s most respected voices.

Later that season, Freddy returned to Donington and stepped onto the podium for the very first time. That moment — arms raised, grin wide — was the culmination of months of effort, long nights, and relentless drive.

The nickname wasn’t just given for show. Oakley has displayed raw pace all year long, often lighting up timing screens and forcing seasoned competitors to take notice. His fearless overtakes, late braking, and calm under pressure have all become trademarks of his riding style.

But perhaps what really sets Freddy apart is his attitude. Behind the visor, he’s composed and calculated. Behind the scenes, he’s humble, hungry, and always learning. It’s that combination that has fans and insiders alike tipping him as one to watch for the future.

Freddy’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed by those closest to him. His father, Graham Oakley, couldn’t hide his pride when reflecting on his son’s season:

“We’re really proud of how far Freddy has come this season. He’s worked hard for every result and shown real maturity on and off the bike. Hopefully he can carry that strength and confidence into 2026, where we’ll be competing in the Junior Sport Bike Championship.”

Freddy himself was equally thrilled with how his season ended:

“I’m so happy about how this season has finished. I never thought I’d do this well — it just shows you that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. I’m really looking forward to next year. I’d like to thank all my sponsors and Club 61 members for all your help this year!”

As 2025 comes to a close, “Fast Freddy” has done more than just earn a spot on the podium — he’s earned his place among the UK’s most exciting emerging talents. And with momentum on his side, this feels like just the beginning of a very fast future.