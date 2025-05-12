Pilsley Community Development lift Chatsworth Cup

Pilsley Community Development won the Chatsworth Cup with a 3-2 victory over Tupton at Staveley Town FC in glorious weather on Sunday thanks to goals from Gareth Lewin, Jack Lewin and Denny Bush.

In HKL ONE Doe Lea beat wooden spoonists Hepthorne Lane 8-3, Craig King, Josh Parfitt and Perry Richards scoring twice twice, Joe Newton and Will Whitehead once. Butchers Arms beat Killamarsh 3-1, Ethan Blackbourn, Regan Jay and Zack Reynolds with the goals.

HKL TWO winners Brampton Moor Rovers drew 2-2 with Hasland Club, Michael Hunter scoring Rovers goals, Josh Neal and Jordan White Club’s.

Likewise in HKL THREE Bolsover Town Seniors and Staveley Town drew 2-2 with Josh Nicholls and Robbie Price scoring twice twice for Seniors, Danny Stevenson and Brad Whitehead for Town.

Robbie Jones starred in HKL FOUR hitting four of Tupton Tap’s five goals in a 5-1 win over Badger. Walkers Wanderers Jacob Higgins scored twice, Dave Canning once in a 3-0 win against Whitwell.

Elm Tree ended up as runners up in HKL FIVE following a 6-2 win over Grassmoor Sports Reserves whilst Hasland Community and Poolsbrook Town Town drew 2-2.

In HKL SIX Woodthorpe Inn won 5-1 at Courage Development, Daniel Caunt scoring twice, Denny Billyeald and Josh Ward and Ash Bunting once.