Pilsley Community and Brampton Moor Rovers advance in cup

Pilsley Community and Brampton Moor Rovers advanced in Derbyshire Cup.

Pilsley Community and fellow HKL side Brampton Moor Rovers met in the semi-final of the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup this week with a place in the final, where either Edge Hill or Langwith White Star will provide the opposition.

The tie itself produced an epic encounter which could have gone either way as there was little to choose between HKL ONE Pilsley and TWO high flyers Rovers. A Jack Gibb goal for Pilsley was cancelled out by a James Keenan strike however Pilsley substitute Curtis Morley's introduction into the fray proved decisive as he came the bench to hit the winner, propelling Pilsley into the final.

The domestic league cup competitions the Chatsworth and Hutson Cup's took centre stage with eleven second round ties taking place across both competitions.

The Killamarsh Juniors Walkers Wanderers tie was the pick of the Chatsworth with a thrilling game ending level at 4-4 after ninety minutes. Lewis Spence, Nathan Suttle, Curtis Webster and Ed Bright were on target for Juniors with Dave Canning twice, Dylan Canning and Dan Griffiths finding the back of the net for Wanderers in normal time. Like the rest of the game the penalty shoot-out was close with Juniors holding their nerve to win 4-3. This was not the only game needing penalties to decide the outcome as two other ties also required a shoot-outs to decide the final outcome.

The Tupton Tap Creswell Barnett game was deadlocked at 3-3 after ninety minutes, Lewis Morley with two goals, Craig Marples one, netting for the former before Tap won the penalty lottery 5-4. Wingfield White Hart and Badgers game finished 2-2 with White Hart converting four penalties to Badgers one.

Clowne Comets excellent league form continues in the Chatsworth as a 4-2 win at Spartans moved them into round three, Jack Smith, Owen Lester and substitutes Rhys Carrington and Jacob Owen hitting the winning goals, Sean Dineen and Dan Sherman scoring for Spartans. Gasoline's Danny Mason produced the top individual performance of the day as he scored four of his sides goals in a 5-0 victory over Shinnon. Duke eased passed John Pye, Dan Harper, Aidan McTighe, Lee Naughton, Josh Chatfield and Luke Knightley amongst the goals in a 6-1 win. Rose and Crown also made progress by beating Whitwell 3-0.

Into the Hutson and Pilsley Community Development blew Tibshelf Community Reserves away, thrashing them 9-1. Danny Bush led the way with a well taken hat trick, his goals being added to by Shane Marriott and Curtis Sharples who both scored twice and Kaden Jelley once.

Tupton eased past Hasland Community with Callum Barker, Richard Frost, Macauley Millington, Lucas Walker and Neo Barry's goals seeing them home 6-0. Also progressing are Dronfield Oak who won 6-0 at Courage Development and Town CFC who beat Brimington Three Horse Shoes 4-1.

There was also action in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Cup as Brampton Rovers recorded an excellent 6-1 win over Shaw Inn, Archie White scoring twice, Marco Else, Jacob Priestnall, Robbie White and Josh Fields once.

Back in the league and there was a big game in HKL ONE as the leadership changed hands once again with Doe Lea returning to the top on the back of a 2-1 win over Killamarsh in which Josh Parfitt scored both goals. In HKL TWO Grassmoor Sports drew 4-4 with Dronfield Wanderers, Ben McClaren scoring three times for Wanderers whilst in HKL FIVE Duke of Brampton won 4-1 at Spartans Reserves to go third in the table.