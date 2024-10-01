Perez Stays Top in British Historic Rally Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield and Matlock Motor Club’s Seb Perez is still on top of the standings after another outstanding performance on Round 8 of the Motorsport UK Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship last weekend.

There’s was no stopping 24-year-old Perez who competed on the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire centered around the forests of North Yorkshire with regular co-driver Ireland’s Gary McElhinney alongside him in the Chesterfield based Dansport prepared Amigos Tequila Beer Porsche 911RS, they finished in second place to extend their lead in the championship and an outstanding category 5 win as well.

The internationally renowned rally saw the start and finish at Filey Seafront, North Yorkshire and was part of the British Rally Championship, while the Trackrod Historic Cup set the scene for the Motorsport UK Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship that Perez and McElhanney were in.

Around 80 historic rally car contenders took part, two-wheel drive crews ran the stages first in reverse seeded order.

Perez and McElhinney in action on the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire

It was expected that the continued battle and dual between dynamic duo Perez and McElhinney with former British champion Mark Higgins and Carl Williamson in their rumbling Triumph TR7 V8 in second place and that was exactly what took place, with Perez having none of it and giving them a run for their money.

Special stage one Dalby 1 the 13.229-mile stage on the Friday night test was cancelled.

The heat was on, and Perez knew that Saturday was going to be a tough day, a restart was from Pickering and the pair were straight into SS2 Crompton, a tight and twisty blast of 9.2 miles of forest gravel tracks. Perez coming out top and taking command of the rally. The Porsche had developed an engine issue with a bent rocker by the end of the stage. That slowed them down on the 6.5-mile SS3 Gale Rigg seeing them drop down to 23rd place and 6th overall.

SS4 Staindale was the same for the pair having to limp through it and take 18th spot at the end of the 5.8-mile stage, dropping to 8th place in the rally

They managed to get the car back to service where the Dansport Team and Tuthill Porsche team worked wonders on the car to get it out again.

Fifth stage of Saturday was SS5 Dalby 2, 13.229-miles that should have run on the Friday night in darkness, the car flew and completed the course with a stage time of 13:56.9s and in first place, the King of Dalby stage and 4th overall in the event.

Last stage of the rally was SS 6 Langdale, Just over 10 miles and Perez was hoping that it would be plain sailing through the gravel forest stage. He finished in 2nd spot.

The pair finished the event in Filey, second place overall to keep hold of the commanding spot in the championship with one round to go.

Afterwards Perez said “it was unfortunate that we got the bent rocker but the guys from Dansport and Tuthill did an amazing job in service. I knew I had to do a big push in the afternoon to redeem some points, and I’m looking forward continuing the battle with Higgins