Panthers U10s kick off new season at Leicester Tigers U10s Cup

On Sunday 12th October, the Chesterfield Panthers U10s squad headed to Derby to take part in the Leicester Tigers U10s Cup. This tournament was judged purely on how well teams adhered to England Rugby’s TREDS values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

There was a lot of excitement for the day, as well as a few nerves, as this was the u10's first fixture of the season and the first match for a couple of new players. Any nerves soon vanished on the pitch and the whole team pulled together to show some true Panthers spirit, with players supporting each both on the pitch and off the pitch.

All 16 players took part in four tough matches against Nottingham Corsairs RUFC, Buxton RUFC, Nottingham Casuals RUFC and, finally, West Bridgford RUFC. All of whom were just as committed to playing some outstanding rugby and putting their TREDS to the test.

As well as excellent discipline, manners and play etiquette, the match play demonstrated areas of real strength with players committing to some tough tackles, plenty of passing down the line to find space and encouraging greater participation which lead to some stunning, speedy tries.

At the end of each match, the Chesterfield Panthers' Parents voted to award a trophy to the Parents’ Player of the match, which was not an easy decision to make with all players really giving it their best.

A massive thank you to both Derby Rugby Union for their hospitality and to Leicester Tigers for organizing a fantastic day of rugby.

The U10's will find out the results of the competition in the next few weeks, hopefully with an invitation to the next round and an opportunity to play at Welford Road.

