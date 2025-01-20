Panthers to hold taster session as rugby union popularity grows

Cordelia Hall on the charge

Chesterfield Panthers are to hold a taster session at the weekend aimed at growing participation in the sport further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The taster session for U12 girls takes place at Dunston on Sunday 26th January, from 1.00-3.00pm. Head of the girls rugby section at Chesterfield Richard Waterhouse said: "Girls rugby is just growing and growing. Here in Derbyshire we have a great offering and can support new players looking to join and try the sport out. This taster session is a perfect opportunity for new girls to come down and see what it's all about".

On Sunday 19th January, Chesterfield girls joined up with Ilkeston to play against an U12s team from Long Eaton. In an even and well contested match, Long Eaton edged it on the scoreline, but the Derbyshire combined team performed admirably and scored some excellent tries and played well altogether. The standout moment coming when a player kicked the ball out of hand over the advancing defenders, chased and touched down the ball to score a fantastic solo try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U12 girls coach Steve Lord said this about the upcoming open session "If you like to get a bit muddy, being physical, or just running around then rugby has got something for everyone. We want to make the game enjoyable for all our players, develop their skills, and watch them grow up as a team and individuals."

Lottie Cardall on the charge for Derbyshire Dragons

Running from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday 26th January, the taster session is free to attend, open to girls in Year 6 and Year 7 at school and is being held at Chesterfield Panthers ground in Dunston. For more information please go to the club website.