Panthers fight hard but fall short against top-of-the-table Tupton in tough local derby

Chris Cooper Clearance

In a fiercely contested local derby, Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club faced a tough challenge against the top-of-the-league Tupton RUFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a starting lineup already weakened by injuries, the Panthers fought valiantly from the first whistle, determined to prove their mettle against the league leaders.

Despite the adversity, the Panthers held their ground, with key performances from their players keeping the game competitive. No. 10, Liam Smith, was instrumental in keeping the Panthers in touching distance, with a series of well-placed kicks keeping the scoreboard ticking over. The match was looking to be a gritty battle, but the Panthers’ resilience was soon tested even further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midway through the first half, disaster struck as No. 9, Jordan Grayson, took a knee to the head, leaving him unable to continue. His injury forced the Panthers into a tough situation, as they were already operating with a reduced bench and had to adjust to playing without one of their key players. To make matters worse, they were soon down to just 14 players when another injury forced them into a further reshuffle.

Pre Lineout

Despite their mounting difficulties, the Panthers pushed on, with Chairman Chris Cooper making a heroic return to the field after recovering from a torn hamstring. His determination to help his team was evident, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the inevitable. Tupton’s superior fitness and strength began to show, and they took full advantage of the Panthers’ reduced numbers, running in several tries.

However, there was a moment of brilliance for the Panthers. Man of the Match, Leon Frederick, scored a try that gave the home crowd something to cheer about. It was a well-executed effort, showcasing the skill and resilience that the Panthers displayed throughout the match. Unfortunately, despite the valiant efforts of the team, the scoreboard continued to climb, and the Panthers eventually succumbed to a heavy 69-13 defeat.

Though the result was disappointing, the Panthers can hold their heads high with great debuts for Jacob Jackson and Mason Griffiths. The whole square showed incredible spirit in the face of adversity, and alldemonstrated the heart and commitment that has defined the club. While the scoreline may not reflect it, the Panthers proved they can compete with the best, and will look to bounce back in their next fixture.