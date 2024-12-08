Palmer Morewood keep up chase on Matlock snooker league leaders

ANDREW HAGGARTY ... captains role

THE TWO Alfreton Palmer Morewood teams continued their chase of unbeaten leaders Edgefold No1 in the T & M Motors Snooker League and both came away with victories which keep them in touch as we come into the final weeks before the Christmas break.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 took a 4-1 home win over the youngsters of Edgefold No3 with their very own young 'un Cole Smith sealing the deal in frame three with a 49-39 verdict.Father Des had put the Amber Valley cuemen into the early ascendancy with a 77-54 success and then the only non-Smith on the team, captain Andrew Haggarty increased the advantage with a 27 break being the highlight of his 83-29 verdict.Reece Johnstone pulled one back for the visitors with a sterling display but Des and John Smith closed the evening off with another victory in a tight pairs leg by 48-39.

Alfreton No 2 defeated Tansley Potters 3-2 after Joe Neville had given the hosts the early lead. Alex Fisher making his first appearance of the season soon equalised and although Steve Hawkins continued his good run this season to make it 2-1, Andrew Beardsley took each of his singles and doubles legs (pairing up with Jack Lowe) to give the visitors the edge.

Edgefold No1 continued their frenzied pace at the summit as they saw off Clay Cross Brotherhood 4-1. Richard Ferguson slayed the previously undefeated Duncan Waring in the opener and wins for Steve Burton and Duncan Harwood put the issue beyond doubt before Graham Jones (22 break) struck back.Rob Muxlow and Tommy Smith put the icing on the cake in the doubles finale.

Bolehill slipped back a place after a 3-2 home defeat by Edgefold No2. Scott Brooks and Josh Dakin soon had the visitors riding high with two convincing successes before Simon Zoppi and Ian Birks replied in similar fashion for the hosts. However in the concluding doubles, Brooks and partner Trevor Wright always held sway for the decisive act.

Belper Royal British Legion waited a while for their first win but followed it up with another, 4-1 at Crich Comrades.Wayne Shooter, Steve Bullock Mark Newby and Justin Weller reeled off a straight four frames before Paul Trevett and Jack Long took a black ball decider in the pairs leg to stop the rot.

In the "B" Individual Handicap first round, there was an excellent win for birthday boy Sam Kniveton as he defeated Rob Muxlow who has been in fine form 3-2.

Jim McCann was in excellent nick in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League as he made runs of 45, 38 and 32 as Whitworth Institute defeated Tansley Potters 12-6 in the only fixture to take place.