Youthful Chesterfield HC side beaten in opening fixture

Callum Taylor in action against Hull. Pic: Chris Moores.

With an average age of just 21 and including five under 17 players, Chesterfield were under pressure from the start against a vastly experienced Hull side.

The first half was a scrappy affair with chances limited for both teams although the hosts went into the break 1-0 up.

A much more open second half saw Hull take control of the game with four further goals, although Chesterfield had plenty of bright spells to please skipper Jon Moores.

He said: “It was always going to be tough for us today and I actually thought we coped pretty well, despite the final score. Five of our players are only 16, so to go up against much older players is an amazing learning experience.”

Attention now turns to this weekend’s visit of Middlesbrough-based Marton Furness, when Chesterfield will be strengthened by the return of Mexican international and last season’s top scorer, Alex Sandoval. The club will also welcome striker Lachlan ‘Lachie’ Murfet and defender Henry Wright from Australia.

First team coach Christian Battye said: “We’re all delighted to have Alex back, he is central to how we want to play. He’s quick, strong and works incredibly hard off the ball. He’s also very good with the ball as we saw last season.

“As soon as it became clear that Lachie and Henry were interested in coming over, the club jumped at the chance. They’re both under 20, have played junior hockey for their state (Tasmania) and also play in positions we need to fill.