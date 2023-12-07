​Youngsters encouraged to play table tennis at Speedwell TTC

​A table tennis club is actively encouraging youngsters to take up the sport.

​Speedwell Table Tennis Club have been playing table tennis in the Chesterfield area for 20 years and currently have eight teams competing in the Chesterfield & District League.

The club recently moved from Speedwell Rooms in Staveley to the main sports hall of the Netherthorpe Science College and boast some of the finest facilities in the area, with 12 tournament standard tables, excellent flooring and lighting.

The club possess three Table Tennis England qualified coaches; Billy Cooney, founder of Speedwell TTC who, along with his wife Briony, have been involved in promoting table tennis in the area through his coaching and bringing the game into local schools for many years now; Keith Richardson, multiple Cambridgeshire county champion and National Club champion; and Dave Kelly, former county player, winner of multiple local titles and a Level 2 coach who has helped develop many of top local players.

Youngsters are being encouraged to take up table tennis.

Speedwell TTC is run by volunteers as a non-profit club and welcomes all new players of any age and abilities.

There is a charge of £5 per club session for seniors/juniors, the first session being free of charge for under 18yrs.

Club sessions run each Monday evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm where coaches will coach, give advice, and help where they can.

For those who have that competitive spirit, the club has eight teams competing in the Chesterfield league and are the current Division One and Three champions.

The club offers advice on which blades and rubbers would be best suited to you and can obtain these for you at competitive prices as well as any other table tennis kit you may be looking for.

Since the move to Netherthorpe College, the club’s coaches have regularly been visiting Netherthorpe’s after-school table tennis club to offer them free coaching and advice.