Young Loscoe athlete Isabelle Davey all set for a bright future after successful year

A young athlete from Loscoe has been making huge strides over the course of the last year.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:44 pm

Isabelle Davey, who attends Loscoe C of E School, currently competes for Notts AC and has also run for her school since the age of six.

She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Nikki, who was a top UK junior for Notts AC and Derby Ladies.

Nikki said: “She joined Notts AC at the age of nine-and-a-half and soon showed an aptitude for middle distances, just as I had, and broke the Notts AC U11 record for 600m by running 1.55.33 at Loughborough in June 2021.

Isabelle Davey has had a great 12 months.

"She also broke the Notts AC U11s mile record with 6.03.07 at the Harvey Hadden Stadium in April 2021 and won the year five/six Derbyshire County cross country in April this year.

“Isabelle has done so well and we hope she could maybe inspire other youngsters to explore/venture in to the world of athletics.”

Isabelle is the current holder of the North Midlands XC title after wins at Wicksteed Park and Shipley Park and a second place at Derby’s Markeaton Park and Berry Hill Park in Mansfield.

She’ll represent Notts AC as an U13 athlete in the Notts mini-league this season and has also been selected for the Youth Development League, competing against teams such as Birchfield Harriers, Marshall Milton Keynes AC, Northampton AC, Rugby & Northampton and Solihull & Small Heath and securing her first 800m win earlier this month.

Her events this season will mainly consist of 800m, 1200m, 1500m, 4 x 100m relay, and she is also currently pursuing the shotput and javelin.