Young Loscoe athlete Isabelle Davey all set for a bright future after successful year

Isabelle Davey, who attends Loscoe C of E School, currently competes for Notts AC and has also run for her school since the age of six.

She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Nikki, who was a top UK junior for Notts AC and Derby Ladies.

Nikki said: “She joined Notts AC at the age of nine-and-a-half and soon showed an aptitude for middle distances, just as I had, and broke the Notts AC U11 record for 600m by running 1.55.33 at Loughborough in June 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabelle Davey has had a great 12 months.

"She also broke the Notts AC U11s mile record with 6.03.07 at the Harvey Hadden Stadium in April 2021 and won the year five/six Derbyshire County cross country in April this year.

“Isabelle has done so well and we hope she could maybe inspire other youngsters to explore/venture in to the world of athletics.”

Isabelle is the current holder of the North Midlands XC title after wins at Wicksteed Park and Shipley Park and a second place at Derby’s Markeaton Park and Berry Hill Park in Mansfield.

She’ll represent Notts AC as an U13 athlete in the Notts mini-league this season and has also been selected for the Youth Development League, competing against teams such as Birchfield Harriers, Marshall Milton Keynes AC, Northampton AC, Rugby & Northampton and Solihull & Small Heath and securing her first 800m win earlier this month.