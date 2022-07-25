The slow left-armer took 6-19 as Chesterfield edged out the visitors by 12 runs in the Division One clash at Queen's Park.

It was the most economical six-wicket haul by a Chesterfield bowler since the club entered the League in 1999.

Leonard twice took two wickets in an over and conceded only one boundary during 11.4 overs of masterly variations of flight and pace.

Yannick Leonard was in tremendous form to help see off Ilkeston. Photo by David Hunt.

Chesterfield's 186 all out in the 44th of their 50 overs looked somewhat short of a par score. That was particularly the case when the visitors raced to 60, albeit for the loss of two wickets, in ten overs.

But then they lost two more wickets in successive overs as opening bowlers Saad Sarwary and Ahmad Zazai both struck for a second time.

The Ilkeston innings stalled as Leonard and skipper Harry Wilmott, with his off-spin, bowled in tandem. At one stage the visitors were restricted to just 23 runs in 15 overs.

During this period Leonard claimed his first wicket when Oliver Flindall, aiming to hit over the leg side, skied the ball and wicket-keeper David Hunt ran to take the catch at short mid-wicket.

Wilmott added to the visitors' difficulties with some astute field placings and bowling changes.

Ilkeston gradually regained some momentum and reached 119 before Leonard beat George Moulds through the air and Hunt completed a stumping. Three balls later Leonard trapped James Lockhart lbw.

David Smit (46) and Franklin Henshaw appeared to have put Ilkeston back in the driving seat with a stand of 44. But Leonard, in his third and final spell, took a smart return catch from Smit and four balls later Sam Trueman holed out to Tom Keenan at long off.

That left Ilkeston's last pair needing 22 off four overs. They made nine off as many balls before Leonard bowled Franklin for 25 to seal 22 points.

Earlier, Wilmott's 69 guided Chesterfield to a strong-looking 108-2. But, with no-one else reaching 20, the innings fell away.