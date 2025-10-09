World Taekwondo star Bianca Walkden to come to Alfreton

Bianca Walkden will be at the Genesis Centre in Alfreton.

Olympic double bronze medallist and three-time World Champion Bianca Walkden will be in Derbyshire this November to lead a unique women’s fitness and empowerment event.

The event, STRIKE x SPOX, takes place on Saturday, November 8 at the Genesis Centre, Alfreton, and is designed to inspire confidence, strength, and connection among women of all fitness levels.

Bianca, who recently launched her new women’s fitness movement Strike, will be front and centre on the day – leading a high-energy workout, practical self-defence session, and an open Q&A. The experience blends empowering fitness with real talk around confidence, resilience, and wellbeing.

The collaboration is with SPOX, a Mansfield-based premium sportswear brand known for its performance socks and active apparel. Together, STRIKE and SPOX are bringing this one-off event to Derbyshire to empower women in both body and mind.

Bianca said: “I’m so excited to bring Strike to Derbyshire and to work alongside SPOX for this special event. My passion has always been about helping women feel stronger, more confident, and unstoppable – both inside and outside the gym. Strike is all about movement, community, and empowerment, and I can’t wait to share that energy in Alfreton.”

Shaun Wheatcroft, Director of SPOX, added: “With over 80 per cent of our customers being women, we’re proud to work with such a diverse and inspiring community. We support women at every stage of life – whether they’re running their first half marathon, coming back after having a baby, getting into fitness for the first time, or returning once the kids have flown the nest. For us, it’s never just about socks – it’s about community, connection, and the shared love of fitness. That’s why working with Bianca and Strike is the perfect fit, and we couldn’t be more excited for this event.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £25 and include a one-hour high-intensity fitness and self-defence session, followed by a recovery social and a powerful community chat with Bianca.

Spaces are limited.

Tickets are available by visiting www.strikefitnessevents.com/events/p/spox-x-strike

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 8th November 2025

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Venue: Genesis Centre, 32–46 King Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 7DQ

Price: £25