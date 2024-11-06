Wingerworth Detonators produced a stunning performance against title contenders Cromford TTC in the Matlock Table Tennis League.

Wingerworth Detonators produced a stunning performance against title contenders Cromford TTC in division one of the Matlock Table Tennis League.

Mark Briddon of Cromford overcame Mick Bunting in the first match to set the scene for another Cromford win. Detonators had other ideas though and gradually over the evening regained control to run out deserved 7-3 winners of the tie. Mick Bunting, Timothy Ellington and Wlodzimierz Tarnowski all finished wining two games each as did seasoned campaigner Tony Gregory for Cromford. All in all a fascinating match with Wlodzimierz Tarnowski named player of the match.

Wingerworth Explosives played Ecobats in what promised to be a close encounter. Rob Blackburn won the first match for Ecobats defeating Andrew Poole convincingly in straight sets. That proved to be the only match that Ecobats won with Explosives going on to take a 9-1 win. Ben Harris and Casey Robbins both scored a maximum three wins with Casey in particular show impressive performances over the evening. Andrew Poole also turned in a solid performance winning his next two singles.

Ben Harris was named player of the match but Casey Robbins deserves a special mention for his magnificent forehand loop. Nathan Hallows and Adam Bush could consider themselves unlucky in their games but praise to Explosives who finished off the night winning the doubles to complete their excellent win. A good spirited game enjoyed by everyone.

Defending champions Rowsley Rockets played newcomersTideswell Tornadoes at the Rowsley Stadium of Dreams. Full strength rockets were too strong for Tornadoes though the 10-0 scoreline suggests a comfortable win yet every match was competitive with some excellent rallies. Player of the match was Keith Bradshaw with his great defensive style mixed with spinney forehand loops.

Heage Hotshots entertained an in form Whitworth Ist side. Andy Middleton produced another top performance to win his three singles in great style with a wide variety of shots on both forehand and backhand wings.

Andy was named player of the match and was well supported by Ian Dunsmore and Harry Hutchinson; both players winning two games each. Pete Charbeneau won two games for Heage with the final score going 7-3 to Whitworth who continue their rise up the division one table to sit in fifth position.

The final match in week 3 involved Yakuza and fancied future champions Marehay Mayhem. Yakusa got off to a flying start with John Davies beating Matlock singles finalist Adam Jolley.

John Davies swept through Marehays team to earn player of the match with an overall impressive performance. Yakuza won 8-2 on the night to spring a surprise win and move into second place in division one behind Rowsley Rockets.