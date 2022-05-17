It will cap a remarkable month for Jaguars, who recently won the County Futsal Cup and represented Derbyshire at a regional final at Wolverhampton University on May 7.

A few days before that, the Jaguars won the NDYFL League Cup at Alfreton to be crowned U10 champions.

The team has now raised over £14k, with the help of local businesses Leverton UK and Wallace Groundworks, to ensure they can play in Paris .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wingerworth Jaguars have already won silverware this season and will now aim to do similar in Paris.