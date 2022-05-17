It will cap a remarkable month for Jaguars, who recently won the County Futsal Cup and represented Derbyshire at a regional final at Wolverhampton University on May 7.
A few days before that, the Jaguars won the NDYFL League Cup at Alfreton to be crowned U10 champions.
The team has now raised over £14k, with the help of local businesses Leverton UK and Wallace Groundworks, to ensure they can play in Paris .
The Europa Cup is an international youth football tournament for grassroots and academy teams hosted by Precision Pass, a specialist football tournament organiser based near London, with previous events having taken place at the grounds of clubs including LA Galaxy, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Benfica and FC Barcelona.