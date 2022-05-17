Wingerworth Jaguars prepare to play at the home of Paris St Germain

Wingerworth Jaguars U10s are to head to France this weekend to represent Derbyshire at the Europa Cup, held at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc de Princes.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:02 pm

It will cap a remarkable month for Jaguars, who recently won the County Futsal Cup and represented Derbyshire at a regional final at Wolverhampton University on May 7.

A few days before that, the Jaguars won the NDYFL League Cup at Alfreton to be crowned U10 champions.

The team has now raised over £14k, with the help of local businesses Leverton UK and Wallace Groundworks, to ensure they can play in Paris .

Wingerworth Jaguars have already won silverware this season and will now aim to do similar in Paris.

The Europa Cup is an international youth football tournament for grassroots and academy teams hosted by Precision Pass, a specialist football tournament organiser based near London, with previous events having taken place at the grounds of clubs including LA Galaxy, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Benfica and FC Barcelona.

