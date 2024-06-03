Chesterfield club captain Harry Wilmott this week played one of the most spectacular innings in the 130-year history of cricket at Queen's Park.

He hit a century off 44 balls for the second team in a Bayley Cup T20 clash against Belper Amateurs.Wilmott went on to score 143 not out off 73 deliveries in an innings that came only eight days into his return after nearly a year out of the game with a serious knee injury.It was his fourth knock in that time.The previous day he had been out for a first-ball duck and, in the opening match of the T20 double-header, he was run-out. That misfortune seemed to fire him up.He was off the mark with a boundary off the second ball of the innings and that heralded an avalanche of big hits all around the ground.Wilmott is a particularly strong on-driver and he launched several huge blows over the leg-side field, losing three balls along the way.He brought up his half-century off his 20th delivery and at that stage his opening partner - Michael Michailidis - had scored a single.Wilmott powered on to reach his ton with two successive sixes, from the 43rd and 44th balls he faced.In all he hit seven sixes and 19 fours in a memorable display of clean striking.That helped Chesterfield to a commanding total of 191-2.In reply Belper were restricted to 122-7, Chesterfield winning by 69 runs.Afterwards he said: "I'm building up to full fitness, the knee's still a bit stiff."But the ball was coming on to the bat at a good pace."Chesterfield chairman Nigel Mallender, who was among the enthralled crowd, said "We're so proud of Harry, he's worked so hard to get back after a really serious injury."It's so good to have him back because he is our club captain and our talisman."In the first match of the day Chesterfield collapsed from 34-0 to 82 all out to lose to Marehay Seconds by 21 runs.The qualifiers from the group for the quarter-finals will be determined after the game between Marehay and Belper.