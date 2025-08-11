Whiteley stars as Derbyshire Falcons crush Notts Outlaws in One-Day Cup

Ross Whiteley played a starring role in Derbyshire's win.

A destructive innings from Ross Whiteley inspired Derbyshire Falcons to a crushing 127 run victory over Notts Outlaws in the Metro Bank Group A One-Day Cup match at Derby.

Whiteley hit eight fours and four sixes in a 52 ball 80 to propel the Falcons to 341 for 8 at the Central Co-op County Ground, their highest List A score against the visitors.

After Caleb Jewell’s 60 established a platform, Amrit Basra scored 72 from 54 balls, his maiden List A 50, which helped lead a recovery from 161 for 5 before Whiteley and Zak Chappell launched a savage onslaught.

Chappell smashed a 26 ball 47 as the seventh wicket pair plundered 100 from 46 deliveries with 72 coming off the last six overs.

Only Brett Hutton with 1 for 40 from his 10 overs escaped relatively unscathed and despite 58 from former Derbyshire opener Ben Slater, the Outlaws came up well short on 214 with Ben Aitchison taking 4 for 34.

Jewell gave a taste of what was to come by driving James Hayes for three fours in his second over.

Hutton again showed his nous and experience in a typically tight opening spell that brought the wicket of Harry Came who sliced a big drive to deep backward point in the ninth over.

Jewell and Yousaf Bin Naeem added 56 before over-ambition proved their downfall in the space of four overs.

Bin Naeem pulled Lyndon James for six but when he tried to repeat the shot was caught behind and Jewell got a bottom edge trying to pull a ball that was too close to him.

A stunning one-handed diving catch by Tom Moores removed Brooke Guest and when Martin Andersson missed a slog sweep at Joe Pocklington, the Falcons were wobbling.

But the promise of Basra combined with the proven one-day quality of Whiteley to revive their fortunes.

Basra impressed in the opening match at Cheltenham and he played with confidence from the start, pulling Hayes for six and driving James for another maximum.

The pair added 72 from 54 balls before Basra sliced Rob Lord to third man but Whiteley and Chappell demolished the bowling in a display of brutal hitting.

Lord’s last six balls went for 31, the most scored by Derbyshire from a single over in a List A game, with the Outlaws helpless to stem the tide of runs until Whiteley skied Daniel Sams to cover.

By then, the damage was done and the Outlaws pursuit of a distant target became even tougher when Haseeb Hameed edged Aitchison to first slip in the fourth over.

Slater and Jack Haynes found the ropes with regularity until Haynes edged a pull at Chappell and with the asking rate steadily climbing, Sam Seecharan skied Andersson to long off.

James sliced to third man and when Slater and Moores went in the space of four overs, the game was up for the Outlaws.

Whiteley said afterwards: "They bowled really well at us to start off with and then Amrit (Basra) played a really crucial innings to change the momentum of the game.

"He came out and played his shots and got us going and made it a lot easier for myself and Chappie (Zak Chappell) towards the end. He's very exciting and for somebody to come in and play the way he has with freedom, he looks really relaxed and that's the environment we want to create here in this competition, to let people flourish when they get the opportunity.

"It's nice to take a back seat every now and again and just watch him play. We had plenty of time left so there was no need for me to try and push it too much and just sit at the other end and watch the show.It was great to be out there with him and when it was my turn I took over from there.

"We were really happy with the score we had but 50 overs is a long time so we always knew we were going to have to work hard and it was a placid wicket with not a huge amount in it for the bowlers but we stuck to out basics of hitting the top of the stumps and I believe we did that better than they did and I think that was the difference in the game."

Notts Outlaws 50 overs head coach Paul Franks said: "I thought we did relatively well in the first 30 overs of the first half and managed to peg back partnerships as they were getting established and whilst it felt like they had a few more runs at 30 overs that we would have liked, we had a semblance of control.

"But from 40 overs onwards, we didn't have the control we were looking for and as well as the Chappell and Whiteley partnership played we would hope to handle that situation better so that's where they got away from us.

"That being said, we felt if we set the right platform we could give ourselves a decent chance of chasing it, it was a decent pitch and a fast outfield but we never really established anything. It looked okay for a little bit but then we'd lose one and then another one and we end up in that horrible place where you're losing wickets at regular intervals and in a run chase you can't afford to do that.

"One thing I would say is no one is happy about it, you play your local rivals and you want to put on a good show and it's a tough one to take, that's for sure."