Westwell helps guide Chesterfield into cup quarter-finals

Luke Westwell put Chesterfield on course for victory Photo: Tim Kirk

Luke Westwell's perfectly-paced half-century and an all-round smart performance in the field fired Chesterfield into the quarter-finals of the County T20 Cup.

Westwell's 65 - by far the highest innings of the match at Queen's Park - was the foundation of Chesterfield's 31-run victory.

The powerful right-hander, batting at No.3, played with controlled aggression rather than the all-out attacking style often adopted in T20.

He struck some powerful blows, hitting two sixes and six fours off the 57 balls he faced.

But he also placed the ball well and ran swiftly between the wickets.

Crucially, that meant he batted through 15 overs and ensured that Chesterfield posted a defendable total.

He was given strong support by Muhammad Zaroob, who played some of his trademark flamboyant strokes in making 34 off 24 deliveries.

The duo shared a third-wicket stand of 68 in nine overs, which guided the hosts to 107-3 in the 15th over.

Benl Lodge gave the innings a final flourish with a massive leg-side six in the last over as Chesterfield closed on 144-7.

On a chilly evening, Kabelo Sekhukhune bowled the first of his four overs in a woolly hat.

But he looked in hot form with the bat as he got the Eckington run-chase off to a flying start with some wristy pulls and drives.

The left-hander raced to 31 off 23 balls but then reverse-swept the off-spin of Kemira Wijenayake and was caught by Harry Wilmott at backward point.

Wilmott followed up by diving full length to his right to take a low, one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Liam Musselwhite and make Eckington 57-4 in the 10th over.

That put Chesterfield firmly in control with Eckington behind the clock. They never relaxed their grip.

Wijenayake and pace bowler Matt Taylor, who has got into a good rhythm in recent games, both took 3-17 as Eckington lost wickets steadily and fell further behind the run rate.

The fielders backed them up well with fine catches by Zaroob, Taylor and Lodge, who usually keeps wicket but here held a screamer at deep mid-wicket.

Steve Ludlam struck some strong blows in his 31 but, with one wicket left, Eckington needed an unlikely 33 off the final over.

They were all out for 113 when Jordan Lemon's throw from long on to bowler Jacob Madin brought Ludlam's run-out off the first ball.

The match had a special significance for Chesterfield because it was Wilmott's first as captain after a knee injury which put him on the sideines for 11 months.