Weightman brothers take podium places at the National Trials Bike Championship

It was a weekend to remember for the Weightman brothers.

Matlock brothers and Champion Trials Bike Riders Eddie and Oliver Weightman both competed in the Bike Trial Federation UKs National Championships held at Derbyshire Bike Trial Centre near Wirksworth on Sunday.

On their custom made bikes riders defied gravity, negotiating sections expertly designed by Carl Weightman and Robin Morewood, to challenge strength, balance. endurance and skills.

Competitors were required to ride five different courses three times each. Oliver provided an overview of the course. “Sections contained a mixture of different obstacles such as rocks, concrete, logs and railway sleepers with a few extra additions of telegraph poles to make the sections different and more challenging than previous years.”

The brothers were competing for the first time in a National Championship in their respective new categories.

Eddie, now 15, has moved up to Junior Cadet Category.

Oliver (18) has moved from Men’s Junior, where he is reigning World Champion, into Men’s Elite where he competes with the very best in the sport.

Both of the Weightman Brothers had a mixture of perfect rounds and small slips. Oliver talked about the impact the weather had on the course.

“A light shower of rain, at the beginning of the competition caused the wooden sections to become slippery and more difficult to ride and control. I picked up a few little mistakes, which cost me points. I was pleased to get back into the flow and score maximum on lap 3!”

After a tough afternoon of challenging rides Eddie Weightman finished first in his category claiming that much coveted place at the top of the podium.

Oliver was pleased with his second place, narrowly conceding the top spot to the reigning National Champion, Charlie Rolls, a rider making his way to legendary status in the sport.

Eddie’s win secured his place at this years World Youth Games.

Eddie and his fellow members of the Team GB were presented with their Jerseys ready to represent their county in Germany this August.

