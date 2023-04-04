​Victory for Seb Perez in Italy’s Mugello Classic

​The 23-year-old carried on his winning ways from a few weeks ago where he was rallying on tarmac and winning in Spain, swapping his rally gloves for racing boots.

Perez was joined by his long-term racing team mate, Nottinghamshire’s British Touring Car Championship driver George Gamble, and their aim was for a win from the start in the classic endurance race after they took second spot last year.

They were driving Perez’s #41 Franklin and Sons-sponsored and Dansport-prepared 1965 Porsche 911 that the pair had previously raced in the UK and Europe last season in historic endurance racing.

Seb Perez and George Gamble with the winning Porsche. Photo: Steve Perez.

The 2 Litre Cup race series is in its sixth year and has seen more than 100 drivers take part to race in the closely fought grids, and this year saw just under 40 of the same car in one of the only one make series in the world for 911 series Porsche models.

Friday’s practice saw the pair lap the 5.245km circuit with its 15 turns and into the 0.709 mile long straight, 13 times, finishing fastest as Perez took to the wheel for the first stint of eight laps and Gamble for the remaining five. Perez was flying midway through his session, with Gamble taking the fastest lap on lap 13 with a time of 2:34.375s, topping a speed of 192.9kph.

Saturday’s qualifying dry track conditions saw the pair complete 12 laps, six each. Perez managed a best time on lap ten of 2:24.116sec and doing speeds of around 201.9kph. They finished the session only 0.158seconds off top spot for Sunday’s race.

Gamble started the 90-minute race and as soon as the lights went out he was on the pace, remaining second for 16 laps but putting pressure on the leaders.

At the end of lap 16 Gamble peeled into the pits waiting for Perez to jump in and take command, and a quick tyre change and a splash of fuel added saw Perez back on track in P11.

Perez was showing his winning ways as he flew past his competition and by lap 19 he was in P6 with his sights on number one slot.

Perez was getting faster by the minute, two laps later on lap 21 he was into third spot and putting pressure on the two cars in front.

A lap later he had pushed the Porsche into P2 in a great tactical move, putting his sights on top spot.

The next ten laps were tough for Perez, as he pushed the Porsche of Brits James Thorpe and Phil Quaife, with Quaife behind the wheel.

But on lap 32 Quaife made a mistake to Perez’s advantage, pushing the Porsche past its identical car into P1.

Perez remained there for the last six laps to take the chequered flag and top spot.

Perez said: “It was a fantastic weekend from start to finish. I have enjoyed every minute of it. The car performed great, it’s totally different to the modern day machinery, it’s a car you have to be focused on. It ran faultlessly and a big thanks to the guys at Dansport keeping it going and to George (Gamble) for a faultless drive.