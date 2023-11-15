​Veteran Madsen signs new Derbyshire deal

​Wayne Madsen has signed a new two-year deal with Derbyshire, meaning the long-serving batter will remain with the club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

​Madsen, who sits second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers for Derbyshire, joined the county in 2009 and has become one of county cricket's modern greats.

He was the LV= County Championship’s leading run-scorer in 2022, while in 2023 he continued to show his incredible worth as he equalled the world record for consecutive scores of 50 or more in T20 cricket, with five.

Madsen captained Derbyshire to the 2012 Division Two title, while his runs in T20 cricket have been key to helping the Falcons reach the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast three times in seven seasons.

The 39-year-old remains a key player in both red and white ball cricket for Mickey Arthur’s side, while he is also a sought-after in franchise cricket, with Madsen due to make his SA20 debut in January 2024.

Head of Cricket, Arthur, said: “Wayne remains one of the finest players in the county game, and it’s exciting for us that he has extended his time with Derbyshire.

"It’s testament to his work ethic, fitness and ability that he is still producing match-winning performances across all formats on a regular basis at this stage in his career.

“His ability on the field speaks for itself, but Wayne also brings a great energy, experience and will to win into our dressing room.

"He has a great relationship with the Members and those are values you just can’t replace easily.”

Madsen added: “Derbyshire is my home, my entire county career has been here and I’ve made so many great memories.

“It’s a really exciting time to be a Derbyshire player, you only have to look at the players we’re bringing in and the coaching structure we’ve got.

"The whole Club is moving in the right direction and that’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of.