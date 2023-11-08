​Two gold medals in a week for Brody

​​Chesterfield trampolinist Brody Rhodes is celebrating his second gold medal in the space of a week.

​Brody won gold at the East Midlands Championship in 11-14yrs Elite category and followed that up a week later with another gold in the National Trampolining League Finals in the 13-14yrs Level 3 category at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, representing Derby's Delta Trampolining Academy.

The National League is one of biggest competitions in the UK with qualification rounds for the Finals held in Cardiff, Durham and Burgess Hill earlier in the year.

Each gymnast is given points depending on where they finish in each round with the top 24 qualifying for the National Final. Brody finished top of the league with maximum points going into the final.

Brody Rhodes has been in great form.

At the finals he was in first place for the entire competition and also scored the highest difficulty tariff of any other gymnast in his group.

Brody said: “I'm really happy to have won my second National title and also the gold at the East Midlands Championship.

"I'm currently training five days a week, so it's great to see the work I'm putting in is paying off.

"I'd like to thank my coaches Darren and Helen for all of their time and support, my teammates at Chesterfield and Delta and my parents.”