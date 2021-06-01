Tributes paid after death of Chesterfield Cricket Club chairman Mike Taylor

Mike Taylor played an integral role in the success of Chesterfield CC.

Mr Taylor died peacefully at his home on 27th May surrounded by his family following a long and brave fight against illness.

In a statement issued this week, the club said: Our thoughts are with his wife Jan and the rest of Mike's family at this time.

“The club will further announce a number of ways in which we will celebrate Mike’s tremendous contribution to our club and to cricket in general.

"With Jan's approval, this will include putting in place a suitable channel for tributes in which people from both inside and outside Chesterfield Cricket Club can record their extended memories of Mike."

Mike first became involved with the club in a volunteer capacity after he began watching games.

Within 18 months he took on the chairman role, which he held until his death.

As Chairman he brought some attractive fixtures to Queen’s Park. – including the warmup games for the last Women’s World Cup held in the UK.

It was testament to Mike’s ability and organisational skills that the ICC and ECB had the confidence to bring these matches to Queen’s Park.

Mike was also Chairman of the committee which organised Testimonial events for one of world cricket's all-time greats, West Indian pace bowler "Whispering Death" Michael Holding.

Mike was also highly interested in junior cricket and he took pride at the work the club does in this regard, which has seen Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire CCC) and Ben Slater (Nottinghamshire CCC) come through the club set-up.

Chesterfield CC Vice Chairman John Windle said: “Although Mike had been ill for some years his death is still a shock to the club and for everyone involved in cricket.

"He coped with his long illness with the dignity and positivity that he showed throughout his life. He has left a huge legacy and will be simply irreplaceable. We all offer our love and sympathy to his wife, Jan and the rest of his family ’

Club captain Alex Hibbert expressed his deep admiration for Mike’s integrity and hard work for the Club.