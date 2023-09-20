​Tough start for men but women hit seven goals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shaky start for Chesterfield, filled with defensive errors, led to Doncaster scoring twice in the first five minutes, and despite Chesterfield responding well, a third before the break from a penalty corner rounded off the scoring.

Chesterfield came out fighting in the second-half, looking a completely different team, but couldn’t register a goal back and the visitors took the points.

Captain Rob Cooke said: “It’s not the start we wanted to the season, defensively we weren’t up to the standard and Doncaster rightly punished us for it. We’ve tried some new things which didn’t quite work, but we’ve put the effort in pre-season and I’m confident that if we continue to work hard in training it will come together.

Zach Scothern was Chesterfield's man of the match.

"There were lots of positives to take away, and as always a brilliant effort from the younger lads in the middle of the pitch. Their work rate is great. We had four players making their debut today, and we’ve welcomed other new players who will make their debut soon. It’s a new look team from the last few seasons and an exciting time to be part of the team.”

A stand out performance for Zach Scothern earned him the player of the match award.

Chesterfield Men's 1s have an early break this weekend and will return to St Mary’s on 30th September against Durham City.