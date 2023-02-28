​North Wingfield Boxing Academy is the brainchild of coach Stuart James and was created in May last year with just two members on board.

Since then, the club has grown to now boast over 70 fighters, with it having to move to new premises in Clay Cross to be able to accommodate all its members and equipment.

And for Stuart, it’s been a thrill to see things progress as they have.

Two of North Wingfield Boxing Academy's young fighters in action at the club's show on Sunday.

He said: “North Wingfield is quite a deprived area and there’s not much around for kids to do.

"I’ve been a boxing coach for quite a while and thought I’d try and create a club and see how things would go.

"Since then, it’s grown massively. We very quickly had to host sessions on more than the initial two nights a week simply to accommodate everyone, and our base at the Miners Welfare simply wasn’t big enough so we moved to a new one at Clay Cross which is much bigger with rings, bags and mats.

"We’ve helped so many kids locally and even get grants from the police given how much we’ve done for the community.

Some of the fighters who took part in Sunday's show.

"We take kids of any ability, whether they just want to do body sparring to build their confidence or progress to compete in the ICB shows we take part in.

"We’ve had numerous bits of funding and have our own kits, and also cater for disabled kids and those with conditions such as ADHD and autism.

“We also work with social services and have foster parents who bring their children in, so we really do love to welcome everyone.”

With its continued growth in popularity, however, North Wingfield Boxing Academy are keen to move once again to even better premises, ideally in Clay Cross, North Wingfield, Holmwood or Tupton.

Stuart added: “It’s possible we may be forced to move on from where we are quite soon which would be devastating for the club.

"We tried to get a unit off Lower Mantle Close which would have been perfect as it had great access for all, good parking facilities and was cheaper.

"But with it being an industrial estate we’d have had to apply for a change in usage to a boxing club. North East Derbyshire Council said it wouldn’t be a problem and our MP, Lee Rowley, also endorsed it, but after a four-month wait they said we couldn’t do it as we weren’t employing anyone.

"We felt it was harsh as we don’t open until 5.30pm so wouldn’t infringe on the other businesses, we have waiting lists and could take the club to the next level, but it wasn’t to be.”

So the search for a premises goes on with Stuart hoping to find somewhere before too long, while the club is also keen to find sponsors to help move the club forward further.

In the meantime, the club’s talented boxers continue to star.

Darcie O’Donovan recently competed in the National Schools Finals in London having only taken up the sport last year, whilst Stuart has another very talented young fighter attracting huge attention nationwide - his seven-year-old son, Caden.

Stuart said: “Caden started boxing at four-years-old, holds 13 world records and has been voted the best seven-year-old boxer in the country.

“He trains with Ricky Hatton and his son, Campbell, as well as triple world champion Robin Reid and professional coach Kieran Farrell. David Haye and Frank Warren are both fans.

"He's also apart of Unity Boxing Club in Rotherham where he's trained by former world title contender Atif Shafiq.”

“Caden is also the world's youngest Sparbar ambassador and is an ambassador for EHC Sports too.”

Not only that, Caden has now been picked to take part in a Britain’s Got Talent audition next year and has thousands of followers on social media.

And, keeping it in the family, Caden’s six-year-old brother Jenson and eight-year-old sister Ella are also showing great promise in the ring.

Stuart added: “We are a full-blown boxing family, with my wife Kayleigh also involved as the club’s safeguarding/welfare officer and also its secretary.

"But we have so many people who make it work. I’m a level three coach and am the main coach there but we have a level one coach in Luke Riggott and George Cain, who is only 18 but also getting into coaching having been an amateur fighter.”

Last weekend saw North Wingfield Boxing Academy host their own show, with over 50 bouts taking place involving fighters from a number of local clubs in front of a sell-out crowd. It is hoped another will take place in June this year.