Runners set off in last year's race. Photo: Charles Whitton Photography.

And organisers from the 10K have confirmed that this year’s event will take place with the same fantastic route as in 2021.

Leading from the start line in Queen’s Park out onto Dock Walk, and through Chesterfield from Old Road to Ashgate Road passing close by one of its charity partners Ashgate Hospicecare, runners will then make their way towards the town centre before heading down Glumangate, passing Redbrik’s Chesterfield office and the town’s famous crooked spire.

The race will conclude with one final lap of Queen’s Park.

The route received lots of praise after its first year in the market town, offering a fast-paced, picturesque route that is accessible to all.

John Timms, event director of the Chesterfield 10K, said: “After a fantastic event in 2021, we are delighted to be hosting the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K again along the same route.

“We can’t wait to welcome runners to Queens Park to take on the challenge.”

Charity partners for this year’s event are Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospicecare and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Last year more than 1,300 runners took part, with over £59,000 pledged to charities and good causes across the region.