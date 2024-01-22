Members of Ilkeston Swimming Club pose for a team picture.placeholder image
These classic retro pictures roll back the years on grassroots sport in Ilkeston - including Ilkeston Swimming Club, Ilkeston RUFC and Stanton Ilkeston FC

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:44 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 14:11 BST
Our latest sports gallery takes a look back over the years at sports clubs in Ilkeston.

The pictures include Ilkeston Swimming Club and Stanton Ilkeston FC, among others, and cover charity events, club events and pre-match team pics.

Take a look and see if anyone you know is featured.

The Ilkeston Swimming Club team from a City of Derby Open Meet.

1. Ilkeston Swimming Club

The Ilkeston Swimming Club team from a City of Derby Open Meet. Photo: submitted

Teaching assistant Helen Bowler, Dillan Harrison 11, Ella Louise Clarke 11, Reece Wright 11 and Dylan Gilbert 11 enjoy a non-uniform/football shirt day at Cotmanhay Junior School to celebrate the start of the World Cup.

2. Cotmanhay Junior School

Teaching assistant Helen Bowler, Dillan Harrison 11, Ella Louise Clarke 11, Reece Wright 11 and Dylan Gilbert 11 enjoy a non-uniform/football shirt day at Cotmanhay Junior School to celebrate the start of the World Cup. Photo: National World

A meeting of Ilkeston Swimming Club.

3. Ilkeston Swimming Club

A meeting of Ilkeston Swimming Club. Photo: Submitted

Amy Hughes, who has run 53 marathons, is pictured with pupils from the Richardson Endowed Primary School.

4. Richardson Endowed Primary School

Amy Hughes, who has run 53 marathons, is pictured with pupils from the Richardson Endowed Primary School. Photo: Anne Shelley

