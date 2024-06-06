The joy of sport: These heart-warming pictures show Chesterfield's schoolchildren enjoying sport - including kids from Spire Junior School, St Mary's, Tupton Hall and Hasland Hall School

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

Chesterfield School Sport Partnership’s 2016 Early Rider Festival, during which almost 700 infants from across the town took part in 12 cycling-themed activities.

Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to pupils from Spire Junior School.

Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974. Were you part of this team?

Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuctions to Natilley Caudwell from Spire Junior School.

