Terrific year for Hasland powerlifter Andy Gore

Andy Gore has been in terrific form this year.

​Andy Gore, 49, is an electrical engineer by trade but was in the Parachute Regiment for nine years and took up powerlifting training four years ago.

Within two years he tested the water to see if he was competitive enough in competition and hasn’t looked back.

He won his first competition and four British records in the Masters 2 category (45-49yrs) in the 110kg class in 2022.

He then went on to be the British Powerlifting Federation (BPF) champion later that year.

And 2023 has continued to be fruitful for Andy, who is married to Kerry and has a 12-year-old son, Oscar, and who trains at the Gym Group on Derby Road in Chesterfield under the tutelage of seasoned powerlifter Bry Briddon.

In April, he again won the BPF Powerlifting Championships in Coventry, before then taking victory in the International Powerlifting League (IPL) European and Commonwealth Championships in Mansfield in July.

He wrapped up an outstanding year last month by then winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championships in Coventry, setting three European records in the process.

His winning lifts were: Squad 262.5kg ER, Bench Press 165kg, and Deadlift 260kg ER for a total score of 687.5kg ER.