Teenager Rehm secures Hillspeed drive at Monza

Max Rehm will be at Monza with Hillspeed.

Highly rated German teenager Maxim Rehm has been officially confirmed as Hillspeed’s second driver for the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC season finale at Monza in Italy.

The 18-year-old, from Baden-Wurttemberg, has signed with the Markham Vale team to partner GB3 race winner Lucas Fluxa for rounds 22, 23 and 24 of the campaign at the ultra-fast ‘Temple of Speed’, which will take place on October 18 and 19.

Rehm, winner of five championships in his formative karting career, debuted in single-seater car racing last year in the Italian Formula 4 Championship with additional outings in the Euro 4 Championship and also the Formula Winter Series.

Taking a rookie class podium on his F4 debut in the Formula Winter Series at Jerez in Spain in February 2024, one week later at Valencia the young German achieved his first Rookie class race victory with a fantastic performance.

Rehm went on to claim his maiden outright podium in the Italian F4 Championship at Imola on his way to taking 13th overall in the standings. In the dovetailed Euro 4 Championship, he was sixth in the title battle and took his first outright race win in cars in the final race of the campaign – at Monza.

This year Rehm again contested the Formula Winter Series, taking a victory at Valencia en-route to fifth in the standings. In his second season of Italian F4, Rehm achieved a best finish of fourth place and is now preparing for his eagerly awaited GB3 bow.

Hillspeed, of course, has enjoyed an outstanding season in GB3 this year. This past weekend at Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit the team claimed its fifth race win of the campaign with Lucas Fluxa racing to a brilliant maiden GB3 victory in round 21, on his first outing with the squad.

Freddie Slater achieved three wins and two runner-up spots during his three race meetings with the team, and Kanato Le claimed his maiden GB3 win on a triple podium weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. In a one-off outing with Hillspeed at Silverstone, Michael Shin raced to his maiden GB3 podium.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “We’re very pleased to officially confirm Maxim as part of our driver line-up for the GB3 season finale at Monza. He’s a talented young driver, with good experience of F4 in Europe. While the step-up to GB3 does mark a big new challenge for him, we’re confident Maxim has the ability to hit the ground running and deliver a strong showing on his first weekend with Hillspeed.”

Rehm said: “I’m really happy to be racing with Hillspeed for the Monza weekend. It’s always been a successful track for me and I’m fully focused on making the most of this opportunity. Big thanks to Richard and the whole team for making it happen – I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and give it everything.”

Ultra-fast Monza in Italy will host rounds 22, 23 and 24 of the GB3 Championship over the weekend 18th/19th October.