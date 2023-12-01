This sports retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Chesterfield’s sports scene down the decades.

We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered. There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, and Liam Pitchford on his rise to success.

If you have any retro pics you want to see published, email [email protected]

Get the latest sports news from across the area, here.

1 . Queens Park Sports Centre Chesterfield Queens park sports centre playscheme. Table tennis, Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield HC U11's A past U11 team from Chesterfield Hockey Club. Did you come through the club's junior sides? Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield Junior Blues Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Queens Park Sports Centre Lucas Bushby, Oliver Redfern, William Bushby and George Slack take part in a scheme to get people playing sport in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales