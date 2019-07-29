Synchronised swimming girls from Chesterfield win national bronze medal

A synchronised swimming team featuring students from schools in Chesterfield have won a bronze medal at a national competition.

The team represented Rykneld Synchronised Swimming Squad at the Swim England Synchro Combo Cup at London Aquatics Centre at the Olympic Park. And their stunning performance put them in third place out of 20 teams competing from across the country.

The team was made up of two current Tupton Hall School students, including the captain, along with a former pupil, three girls from St Mary’s Catholic High School and one student from Highfields School in Matlock. Their coach and choreographer was also an ex-Tupton Hall student.

Manager Sharon Hudson said: “We are so proud of this achievement. It was unexpected for our little club that had never been to this competition before. We only went for the experience.”

The girls train twice a week in the pool at Sharley Park Leisure Centre in Chesterfield.