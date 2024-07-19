Swimmer Whittle in relaxed mood ahead of second Games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Alfreton’s Jacob Whittle was a fresh-faced 16-year-old when he went to the Tokyo Olympics as part of the Team GB swimming squad in 2021.

​Now, as he prepares for his second Games three years later, he’s just as fresh-faced but with a lot more experience under his swimming hat that he hopes will put him in good stead when he competes in Paris later this month.

Now 19, Whittle will take on the 100m freestyle and both the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays (DOUBLE CHECK*****) as part of a very strong Team GB squad that headed to France to begin their training camp this week.

And he’s expecting a very different experience on both a personal and overall level compared to Tokyo – that Games having been delayed by a year due to the Covid pandemic and seeing huge restrictions in place with regard to crowd numbers and movement.

Jacob Whittle pictured at the British Swimming Championships in London earlier this year. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images)

He said: “I’ve gained a lot more confidence and experience in those three years and obviously have much more of an idea as to what it’ll be like.

"I don’t feel any more pressure than before – I’m generally pretty chilled so it’s about the same really and in my head I don’t feel a great deal different in terms of what to expect and how I think I’ll perform.”

One key difference this time around, apart from being able to swim in front of thousands of people, will be the fact that among those spectators will be Jacob’s family, who were deprived of being able to see him live in Tokyo thanks to the restrictions in place.

He said: “It’ll be fantastic to have them there. They’ve done so much for me over the years – all the 4.30am starts, lifts to training, school then back to training again and so on – that it’s a real reward for them to be able to see me swim at an Olympics and hopefully will give that extra boost.

"In Tokyo, the only people allowed to watch were the other swimmers, so this huge arena built for thousands of people was barely a quarter full, so it was quite a strange situation.

"In the recent British Championships in Birmingham there was a packed crowd which was brilliant, but there will be two or three times more people there in Paris. It might feel a bit like a ‘home’ Games in some ways – we’re getting the train there rather than flying and obviously it’s not as far for people to travel, so hopefully that will spur us on.”

Whereas Whittle was based at Loughborough University ahead of the last Olympics, this time he trains out of the University of Bath under the tutelage of David McNulty at one of the two Aquatics GB Bath performance centres.

And it’s a move Whittle feels has paid off.

He said: “I enjoyed my two or three years at Loughborough and it was closer to home as well, so I could go back at weekends and it wasn’t as far to travel.

"But I then felt I needed a change and Bath has been a great move. I love it – the town itself is fantastic and the coach is great too.

"I’m living on a farm, which suits me down to the ground as it gives me a great place to recuperate after swimming and I love things like tractors and steam engines anyway as a hobby, so it offers a really good place to take my mind off the pool.

"The landlord is into that kind of thing too so it’s a perfect fit really. I just found it online and it’s been fantastic.”

Whittle’s training has been tailored to suit the 100m freestyle, having not qualified for the 200m event.

He added: “I didn’t expect to qualify for the 200 but it’s meant I can focus more on the 100. I’ve learned a lot and my events and times have progressed all the time.

"I’m not going out there with any particular targets other than to beat my best times and see where it takes me. It’s been great to have a new coach and a new look on things.

"In the relays, anything is possible as we have a really good team – we’ll just hope for the best and hope everything aligns at the right time.”

Training has now tailed off in recent weeks, as it is the usual protocol to see the three weeks prior to competition utilised to fine tune things out of the pool as much as in it.

Whittle said: “Things get tapered down and our meterage goes down day-by-day to the point where you just do stuff to make you feel better, and do some pace work to make sure you’re hitting the right pace and feeling good.

"It’s all based on how you feel. We have a saying of ‘if in doubt, leave it out’, in that if you don’t feel up to a certain aspect on a given day then you can put it off to the next day, and it then just comes down to being prepared for the races when they come around.”

And as for how he feels about achieving the pretty rare and impressive feat of competing in two Olympic Games whilst still a teenager [he turns 20 in September], Whittle says it’s something he sometimes forgets is the case.

He said: “To be honest, I struggle to see that I’m only 19 – you get immersed in what you’re doing, compare yourself to others and strive to be better than your competitors to the point that age doesn’t really matter.

"But I know I’m very lucky to have experienced what I have been through, not just in terms of the Olympics but with travelling the world and racing. It’s a reward for all the hard work and I’m very proud.”