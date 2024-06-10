Sunday League hold annual presentation night
The presentation was attended by former Hull City and York City striker, and current co-host on the podcast “Undr The Cosh”, Jon Parkin, who provided the entertaining for the guest and provided various stories from career in the sport.
Medals were presented to both the winners and runners up of all divisions, whilst the divisional trophy was then presented to the club captain.
Congratulations to this years winners, Doe Lea AFC (Division 1), Rangers (Division 2), MSK United (Division 3), Creswell Barnett FC Reserves (Division 4) and Clowne Comets JFC (Division 5).
Well done also to the runners up, Butchers Arms FC (Division 1), Brampton Rovers AFC (Division 2), Clay Cross United FC (Division 3), Green United (Division 4) and Wingfield White Hart (Division 5).
With preparations already under way for the 2024/25 season, we look forward to welcoming a number of new clubs and continue to see adult football thriving in the Chesterfield area.
