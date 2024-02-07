​Success for Chesterfield Hockey Club’s sides at St Mary’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​To start the proceedings, the Women's 2s continued their good form by winning 4-0 against Chapeltown 2s. Goals came from Elise Fisher (2), Claire Cruise and Chloe Mills who was also awarded player of the match.

The second fixture of the day was the highly-anticipated match up between the Women's 1s and Alford District HC. With both teams fighting for promotion, nerves and emotions were high.

However, Nuala Kendellen's Chesterfield side were able to get the right result, winning 2-0, the goals scored by Lauren Walton and Megan Marr. The win lifted Chesterfield to the top of the table, but only on goal difference. Next Saturday they travel to play Northallerton who are level on points.

Womens 1s captain, Nuala Kendellen, on the ball.

Chesterfield Men's 3s won 3-2 against Louth 1 with goals from Rob Anderson, Will Winter-Smith and Adam Bointon.

The 3s weathered an early storm from Louth and then took control of the game, going three goals up. They capitulated in later stages of the game, and Louth scored twice in quick succession to make it a nervy finish, however their early lead proved unassailable.

Chesterfield 4s claimed their first win under John Cusack's leadership with a 2-0 against Sheffield 7. The goals came from evergreen Martin Fisher and Matt Platts. Player of the match went to goalkeeper Ali-Sher Raza, who was in excellent form between the sticks.

In the last home game of the day, Chesterfield Badgers battled valliantly against Sheffield's development team. The team came back strong in the second half, narrowly losing 2-1 to a good Sheffield team.

It was also good news for the Men's 2s as they won 4-1 away from home against bottom club Wakefield 5s.

On Friday night the Men's 1s travelled to face Lindum 2s under the lights.

Unfortunately, Lindum played well and although only 1-0 at half time, they were able to turn the screws and came out 4-0 winners at the final whistle.

Sunday saw the U16 girls in action at Abbeydale against Sheffield's U16s.